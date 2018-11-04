WEATHER: Heritage City to swelter at 35 degrees

HEATING UP: Visitor Elise Browne from Brisbane says she's loving the heat and the beautiful breeze Maryborough is providing.

HEATING UP: Visitor Elise Browne from Brisbane says she's loving the heat and the beautiful breeze Maryborough is providing. Cody Fox

ELISE Browne will need more than just a hat to cool down as the Heritage City is set to swelter on Monday.

Maryborough's maximum temperature is tipped to reach more than 35 degrees.

But the region is set to experience above-average temperatures this week as the mercury soars to more than 30 degrees in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

In Maryborough, today's maximum temperature will be just 2 degrees shy of the Fraser Coast's hottest day this year back in January.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast maximum temperatures of 30 degrees in Hervey Bay until Friday while Maryborough will record tops of 33 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday and 32 degrees on Thursday.

According to BOM, mean maximum temperatures for Maryborough and Hervey Bay stand at 29.3 and 28 respectively.

Meteorologist Sam Campbell said sea breezes were predicted to provide some relief through the afternoon for both cities.

He said it was not unusual to see above-average temperatures this time of the year.

"North to north-westerly winds are bringing a hot air mass to the Wide Bay area, which is why we're seeing such high temperatures,” Mr Campbell said.

"But with the expected northerly wind it will put a cap on how high temperatures get.

"So in this case the hottest day in the region is not very likely.”

Mr Campbell said southerly winds on Thursday would result in temperatures returning to average around Friday. Both Maryborough and Hervey Bay have a 60-70 per cent chance of showers on Thursday, with 3-10mm predicted for both cities.