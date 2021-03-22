WEATHER: How much fell and what’s on the way

WEATHER: Cloudy skies over the Mary River following recent weather on the Fraser Coast. Photo: Stuart Fast

Over the past week the Fraser Coast has experienced over 150mm of rain across the region reaching over the rainfall average for March in just one week.

BOM Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said since Monday March 15, Maryborough had received 131mm and Hervey Bay received 28mm in that time with the average rainfall for the month ranges between 100mm and 200mm.

She said receiving more that 100mm of rain was quite and there was more rain to come due to the ongoing weather conditions.

“Over the last week, we could see a trough and upper trough system move through off the Southern Interior of Queensland to the Coast. It was just rain, it was slow moving, lingering in the area,” Ms Hoff said.

“We then saw some coastal convergence develop, which is what we are currently experiencing.

“Over the next days we will see that coastal convergence continue through to Tuesday.”

She said the rain was expected to continue on the Fraser Coast until Wednesday before shifting further north.

“We are going to see a decrease in rainfall from Thursday onwards, a decrease in our humidity and temperatures will cool again,” Ms Hoff said.

“Even though the chances of rainfall are heavier further south, we definitely urge people to keep an eye out for any warnings issued in the area and follow the advice of emergency services.”

Multiple rivers across NSW and Queensland are subject to flood warnings but the Mary River has not yet been included on the list.

The Fraser Coast Disaster Co-ordination Centre said on Monday afternoon that although the La Nina weather event hadn’t really impacted Fraser Coast yet, everyone needed to remain vigilant as severe storms could continue all week.