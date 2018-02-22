PHOTOS: Backyards turn to swamps in overnight downpour

UPDATE:

BACKYARDS turned to swamps as the region got drenched by a heavy downpour overnight.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster David Crock said 137mm fell in Maryborough up until 9am Thursday. Mr Crock said the majority of these falls hit between 3am and 6am Thursday.

Emma Anderson's backyard turned into a swamp. She lives near the rose gardens in Maryborough. Emma Anderson

While no records were broken, Maryborough isn't far from reaching the February average of 173mm.

February 2017 was dry in contrast with only 5.66mm of rain for the Heritage City.

Maryborough's daily record for February was 360mm in 1931.

Meanwhile in Hervey Bay the Bureau recorded 40mm up until 9am Thursday.

Mr Crock said they wouldn't be ruling out more heavy falls in coming days as a trough from the south east stays put.

"Heavy patches are expected but it's hard to pin point exactly where the rain will fall," he said.

"It's going to be a wet few days."

200ml fell in Tinana in 24 hours up until Thursday morning. Pat Buckley Wheeler

Residents shared unofficial reports of rainfall across the region.

Ross Cotton recorded 37mm at Scarness in 24 hrs.

Pat Buckley Wheeler recorded 200mm over 24 hours at Tinana.

John Green said 125mm fell near the Lamington Bridge.

Talei Bentley recorded 60mm at Point Vernon.

Muzza Kimba said 60mm fell the Bay side of Susan River.

Christine Lee There was 180mls in my rain gauge at Granville.

Glenyss McDonald had 44mm at Craignish.

Leslee Hughes said 87mm fellat Mungar.

Naomi Dunning recorded 115mm overnight at Dunmora.

EARLIER:

WE'VE had some decent falls on the Fraser Coast in the past 24 hours with 36mm for Hervey Bay and 118.8mm in Maryborough since early Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded the majority of this rain to fall in the early hours of Thursday.

It's expected to be another wet day on the Coast today with a possible storm.

Similar weather is forecast for the region until Saturday.

There is a chance of a shower or two on Sunday and we can expect a wet start to next week.

