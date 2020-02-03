WEATHER: How much rain is on radar this week
WELCOME rain relief could be on the way for the Fraser Coast a hot start to the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts above average temperatures.
A maximum of 33 degrees is predicted today, with a low of 23.
Tomorrow, it could get as hot as 33 again, though there is a 50 per cent chance of rain, with up to 2mm predicted to fall.
Things will start to change from Wednesday, with a southerly change expected to bring showers and possible storms.
Wednesday brings with it an 80 per cent chance of up to 10mm of rain, with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees predicted.
There is a 70 per cent chance of up to 10mm of rain on Thursday and a top temperature of 31 degrees.
Rain will still be on the radar heading into the weekend, with Friday bringing a 60 per cent chance of up to 5mm of rain.
There is a 70 per cent chance of up to 8mm of rain on Saturday.
Storms are predicted throughout the week