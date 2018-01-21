WEATHER MADNESS: 'Call a cyclone just a puff of wind'

THE Bureau of Meteorology has come under fire for being "too negative" by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council.

QTIC called for "sunnier disposition" from BOM when informing the public about the day's weather and suggested replacing language such as "partly cloudy" and "chance of rain" to "mostly sunny" and "likely sunshine".

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers took to Facebook to voice their opinions on the matter.

Some approved, others disapproved and some just thought the world was simply going mad.

Craig Schonrock: Sounds great, brilliant idea.

And we can call a cyclone just a puff of wind.

With a light to moderate change of losing your roof.

Sarah Ann: I like it. It's very strength based.

However, I'm always cheering when I see the forecast says rain or cloudy.

Having everyday as a lovely day can get really repetitive.

<<READ MORE LOCAL OPINION PIECES HERE>>

Andrew Kite: Just say it's FINE. Cause if it's raining, that's fine.

If it's sunny, that's fine too.

Cyclone, that's NOT FINE.

Melissa Lee: Who cares, it is what it is when you wake up and look out the window.

Robert Walsh: If it's raining it's raining you can't call it anything else.

Brian Jencke: Who is calling for these changes?

I would like to know who these people actually are.

Marilyn Bish: The world is going mad!

Kris Herron: Thank goodness we follow Higgins.

At least they predict the weather.

Sue Brooks: OK. This does it.

I am now positive our world is getting more stupid by the day.