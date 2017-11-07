Rain rain go away for the Fraser Coast's Melbourne Cup day

IT'S expected to be a wet and possibly stormy Melbourne Cup day on the Fraser Coast with a shower or two forecast for the region and possible severe storms later on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers all week with top temps ranging between 25 degrees and 29 degrees.

There is an 80% chance of showers from late this morning, as well as the chance of a gusty thunderstorm which could possibly be severe.

North to northwesterly winds are expected to blow between 20-25km/h shifting to southeasterly in the late afternoon.

We didn't get a lot of rain overnight, with only 3.4mm recorded by the bureau in Hervey Bay and 0.8mm for Maryborough.