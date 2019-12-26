Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPLASHING ABOUT: Mahalia Spooner ended up with 50mm at Torbanlea on Christmas Day. Picture contributed.
SPLASHING ABOUT: Mahalia Spooner ended up with 50mm at Torbanlea on Christmas Day. Picture contributed.
News

WEATHER: More rain tipped after Christmas Day downpour

Glen Porteous
26th Dec 2019 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE rain is expected today with a high chance of afternoon showers to test backyard cricketers and Boxing Day shoppers.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be partly cloudy, with no rainfall expected.

Cooler temperatures are expected, with a maximum of 29C predicted for the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Knepp said the coastal fringe could expect some follow up showers today after a Christmas Day downpour brought welcome relief to some parts of the region.

Chronicle reader Mahalia Spooner reported 50mm at Torbanlea, while others shared photos of hail stones at Point Vernon and rapidly filling rain gauges in Torquay and Maryborough.

Photos
View Gallery

"Today is the best chance for showers but a slim chance leading up to the weekend and over Saturday and Sunday," Mr Knepp said.

"As the upper trough moves north, the high pressure system will bring in south-easterly trade winds and move the rain with it."

There will be light winds becoming east to south-easterly during the morning and then light during the evening.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        News More than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal. Keep up with the conversation.

        Take care as Christmas troubles rear their heads

        premium_icon Take care as Christmas troubles rear their heads

        News Christmas is a notoriously difficult time of the year for many

        Planning for 2020 under way after mixed BRL season Planning for 2020 under way after mixed season

        premium_icon Planning for 2020 under way after mixed BRL season Planning for...

        Sport The 2019 Bundaberg Rugby League season produced mixed results for Fraser Coast...

        Why young people are flocking back to the church

        premium_icon Why young people are flocking back to the church

        News If you think church is full of rusted on, white-haired parishioners, Leighton...