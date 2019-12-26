WEATHER: More rain tipped after Christmas Day downpour

SPLASHING ABOUT: Mahalia Spooner ended up with 50mm at Torbanlea on Christmas Day. Picture contributed.

MORE rain is expected today with a high chance of afternoon showers to test backyard cricketers and Boxing Day shoppers.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be partly cloudy, with no rainfall expected.

Cooler temperatures are expected, with a maximum of 29C predicted for the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Knepp said the coastal fringe could expect some follow up showers today after a Christmas Day downpour brought welcome relief to some parts of the region.

Chronicle reader Mahalia Spooner reported 50mm at Torbanlea, while others shared photos of hail stones at Point Vernon and rapidly filling rain gauges in Torquay and Maryborough.

"Today is the best chance for showers but a slim chance leading up to the weekend and over Saturday and Sunday," Mr Knepp said.

"As the upper trough moves north, the high pressure system will bring in south-easterly trade winds and move the rain with it."

There will be light winds becoming east to south-easterly during the morning and then light during the evening.