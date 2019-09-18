Menu
Much-needed rain not expected to reach Coast

Carlie Walker
by
18th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
WHILE storms are on the radar south of the region, none of the much-needed rain is expected to reach the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said a very high fire danger would remain in place for the region today.

This was expected to ease to high tomorrow then back to very high on Friday as temperatures across the region increase ahead of a surface trough.

Ms Gardner said significant rainfall was looking unlikely for the rest of the week.

"No rain is expected, everyone's hoping for rain," Ms Gardner said.

"There's nothing on the forecast for the next few days.

"There's a very slight chance for an isolated short shower on Saturday, but most people won't see any shower activity at all.

"It will be confined to the coastal regions."

In Hervey Bay, temperatures are expected to hover around 26 to 27 degrees for the remainder of the week, with lows of about 11 to 12 degrees.

In Maryborough, temperatures will reach up to 29 degrees, with lows of 11 degrees.

