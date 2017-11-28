Menu
WEATHER: Muggy week and wet weather on it's way

We can expect a wet weekend with possible storms.
We can expect a wet weekend with possible storms. Greg Miller
Amy Formosa
by

WE could be in for some wet weather with a surface trough expected by the weekend.

While it's too early to predict exactly how much rain we could get, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers and possible storms for the Fraser Coast over the weekend.

Weather forecaster Harry Clark said a trough was expected to push through over the weekend with 2-20mm forecast at this stage.

"As it gets closer we can refine but we can't put an exact figure (of rainfall) at this stage," he said.

"It's expected to bring showers and possible storms," he said.

Mr Clark said the timing was crucial for storms to form.

"If it forms in the afternoon there will be storm activity," he said.

We can expect to feel muggy weather throughout the week with plenty of moisture currently in the air.

"We can expect the muggy weather to continue much of the week until the trough comes through on the weekend," he said.

So far this month 106.2mm has been recorded in Hervey Bay and 92.2mm has fallen in Maryborough.

The wettest November on record was in 2015 when 128.4mm fell in the Bay.

Maryborough had it's wettest month back in 1972 when 301.7mm was recorded in the Heritage City.

Top temps are due to reach 29 degrees across the region while minimums are averaging between 19 and 20 degrees.

