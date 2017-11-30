Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WEATHER: Overnight falls and what's ahead for Fraser Coast

Heavy rain on the Fraser Coast caused minor flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon - A day at the skate park came to an end when the waters rose in less than 20 minutes. Lance Cameron and Shantelle Bartlett
Heavy rain on the Fraser Coast caused minor flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon - A day at the skate park came to an end when the waters rose in less than 20 minutes. Lance Cameron and Shantelle Bartlett Valerie Horton
Amy Formosa
by

WE had our fair share of rain on the Fraser Coast overnight and there is more coming. 

Just over 19mm fell in Hervey Bay while 22mm dropped in Maryborough, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. 

The rain started about lunch time on Wednesday and continued on and off through until this morning. 

 There is a 95% chance of showers on Thursday. 

Photos
View Gallery

This wet weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. 

Thunderstorms are predicted on Sunday and Monday. 

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST WEATHER STORIES HERE>>

Minimums of 19 degrees and maximums of up to 29 degrees can be expected for much of the week. 

The wettest day this month was November 19 in Hervey Bay when 48.2mm fell while Maryborough had theirs on November 23 with 27.2mm. 

There was flash flooding across the region during Wednesday's downpour. 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fcweather hervey bay maryborough rain weather wet weather

Fraser Coast Chronicle
How this man lost 50kg and became a title-fighting boxer

How this man lost 50kg and became a title-fighting boxer

The Robert Quinlan who hits Hervey Bay PCYC Boxing Gym's punching bags with immense power for the Chronicle's cameras is a completely new man.

Man charged for alleged stabbing to face court

Alleged stabbing at 22 Ellena St, Maryborough

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

Calls to improve doctor's surgery parking

No Parking.

The push comes as concern for the elderly grows.

Funds from museum carols to replace stolen equipment

HERE HE COMES: Santa is preparing the Oldmobile to visit the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum's Carols in the Village this Saturday.

Hundreds are expected at this family fun event.

Local Partners