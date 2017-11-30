WEATHER: Overnight falls and what's ahead for Fraser Coast

Heavy rain on the Fraser Coast caused minor flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon - A day at the skate park came to an end when the waters rose in less than 20 minutes. Lance Cameron and Shantelle Bartlett

Heavy rain on the Fraser Coast caused minor flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon - A day at the skate park came to an end when the waters rose in less than 20 minutes. Lance Cameron and Shantelle Bartlett Valerie Horton

WE had our fair share of rain on the Fraser Coast overnight and there is more coming.

Just over 19mm fell in Hervey Bay while 22mm dropped in Maryborough, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The rain started about lunch time on Wednesday and continued on and off through until this morning.

There is a 95% chance of showers on Thursday.

This wet weather will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Thunderstorms are predicted on Sunday and Monday.

Minimums of 19 degrees and maximums of up to 29 degrees can be expected for much of the week.

The wettest day this month was November 19 in Hervey Bay when 48.2mm fell while Maryborough had theirs on November 23 with 27.2mm.

There was flash flooding across the region during Wednesday's downpour.