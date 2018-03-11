WEATHER: Patchy showers to hit Fraser Coast this week

PATCHY showers are predicted to be the norm for the Fraser Coast region throughout this week.

Emma Keyworth is fine with whatever the skies throw at her - she just hopes it won't rain Wednesday so rugby league does not get cancelled.

The 13-year-old student spent this weekend getting plenty of Vitamin D, and catching plenty of fish.

She was out fishing with friends as part of the VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yusa said the rain in Queensland's north was not why we could get rain, but had to do with an incoming high pressure ridge.

"The high-pressure ridge is responsible for a lot of the fresh winds at the moment,” Ms Yusa said.

"It's nothing related to anything up north.

"Showers are generally a hit-and-miss type of activity, it's going to be fairly patchy.”

Emma is in luck because Ms Yusa said Monday and Wednesday were the days this week with least chance of rain.

The temperature in Hervey Bay and Maryborough is predicted to peak daily from mid to high 20s, a norm for this time of year.