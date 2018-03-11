Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUN TIME: Patchy weather didn't stop Emma Keyworth from enjoying an outdoor weekend.
SUN TIME: Patchy weather didn't stop Emma Keyworth from enjoying an outdoor weekend. Valerie Horton
News

WEATHER: Patchy showers to hit Fraser Coast this week

Annie Perets
by
11th Mar 2018 4:58 PM

PATCHY showers are predicted to be the norm for the Fraser Coast region throughout this week.

Emma Keyworth is fine with whatever the skies throw at her - she just hopes it won't rain Wednesday so rugby league does not get cancelled.

The 13-year-old student spent this weekend getting plenty of Vitamin D, and catching plenty of fish.

She was out fishing with friends as part of the VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yusa said the rain in Queensland's north was not why we could get rain, but had to do with an incoming high pressure ridge.

"The high-pressure ridge is responsible for a lot of the fresh winds at the moment,” Ms Yusa said.

"It's nothing related to anything up north.

"Showers are generally a hit-and-miss type of activity, it's going to be fairly patchy.”

Emma is in luck because Ms Yusa said Monday and Wednesday were the days this week with least chance of rain.

The temperature in Hervey Bay and Maryborough is predicted to peak daily from mid to high 20s, a norm for this time of year.

fcweather fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Preston third, and other great Tri results

Preston third, and other great Tri results

Sport Fayleyne Preston finished third in her age group to lead an impressively long list of top performances by Fraser Coast athletes at the Mooloolaba Triathlon.

  • 11th Mar 2018 7:42 PM
New shape, attitude, defines new Buccaneers

New shape, attitude, defines new Buccaneers

Soccer The Buccaneers produced its best performance of the season.

Man gets stuck in fence after fall from ladder

Man gets stuck in fence after fall from ladder

Breaking Firefighters had to cut through star pickets to free him.

New sighting of feral horses as book about brumbies released

New sighting of feral horses as book about brumbies released

Environment There has been a new sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island.

Local Partners