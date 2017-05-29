Weather: Possible showers for start of winter

WE can expect a shower or two on the Fraser Coast during the first days of winter.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting possible showers on June 1 through to Sunday.

The region can expect mostly sunny weather in the final days of May with top temps expected to reach 24 degrees in Hervey Bay and 25 degrees in Maryborough.

Minimums are due to drop to 12 degrees in the Heritage City on the first day of June.

In Hervey Bay the minimum is expected to remain at a mild 14 degrees for the first day of winter.