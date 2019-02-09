Today show loses another host

Weather presenter Natalia Cooper is leaving the Today show, the latest in a string of high profile departures.

The 35-year-old gave birth to her first child - a son, Ezra - on January 28 and is just a few weeks into maternity leave.

But when she returns to work, it won't be at Today, where she'd held a position since 2016.

A Nine spokesman confirmed to news.com.au that it was Cooper's decision and she chose to leave the breakfast program.

"Natalia is on maternity leave and will return to Nine News in Sydney as it is a more suitable environment and more flexibility for a working parent than on the road with Today show weather," the spokesman said.

But according to the Daily Telegraph's Confidential, insiders have told a different story.

"When Natalia left she very much wanted to come back to the role. Her little son Ezra, is just one-week-old, she was so set on returning to the show when she left, it seems unusual that she would have changed her mind just days into motherhood.

"This was another change in the new-look show. With three women already on the panel, another male was needed."

Long-time Today weatherman Stevie Jacobs has been filling in for Cooper over the past few weeks.

Cooper's departure comes amid a turbulent period for Nine's struggling breakfast program.

After months of negative publicity surrounding his personal life, Karl Stefanovic was axed from the show while on his honeymoon with Jasmine Yarbrough in December and replaced by Deborah Knight. Just one day later, it was announced that former Triple J journalist Brooke Boney would join the show as the new entertainment reporter, with veteran Richard Wilkins to refocus his attention on Today Extra.

Sports reporter Tim Gilbert has since moved on to Sky Racing and been replaced by Tony Jones, while Tom Steinfort was brought in to take over newsreader Sylvia Jeffreys' role. Georgie Gardner, who was hired following Lisa Wilkinson's stunning exit in late 2016, is the only member of the original line-up to survive the shake-up.

However, it's been a troubling start to the year for Nine, with the flagship breakfast show hitting a record low on Wednesday with just 177,000 viewers.