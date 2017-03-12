WEATHER: Rain expected on Fraser Coast in coming week

RAIN is looking likely on the Fraser Coast this week, after the region experienced a bone-dry start to the year.



So far Maryborough has had rainfall of just 36.6mm since the start of the year and Hervey Bay has received 53.3mm.



According to a spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology, the average for Hervey Bay till the end of March is 433.7mm and the average for Maryborough is 490mm, meaning both cities are falling well short of those totals so far this year.



The spokesman said the region had missed out on significant rainfall so far this year, but this week could see a change, particularly from Wednesday when there is a strong likelihood of rain in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.



Maryborough recorded its driest February on record, receiving just 5.6mm of rain, while Hervey Bay recorded its lowest total since 1904, receiving 2.2mm of rain.

