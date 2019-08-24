Menu
There is a chance of a storm next week.
WEATHER: Rainfall and chance of storm on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by
24th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
LITTLE rain has fallen on the Fraser Coast so far this month, but that could soon change.

Showers and possible storm activity are predicted for next week as spring approaches.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said the weekend was likely to be cloudy but warm, with little chance of rainfall, although Fraser Island could experience light showers.

"Hervey Bay has a slight chance of seeing a shower, but very light," he said.

So far this month, 11.2mm of rain has fallen in Maryborough and 16mm in Hervey Bay, well short of the respective August averages of 38.7 and 55.1.

"Early next week, temperatures will increase to about 28 degrees," Mr Clark said.

He said a trough coming from the west on Tuesday would bring wet weather, with rain and a possible storm likely on Wednesday or Thursday.

While there was a chance of rainfall, Mr Clark said it would have to be fairly significant if the Fraser Coast was to reach its August average.

"There's a chance it could get up to average if shower activity lands in the right place, but at this stage it is looking like it will be below average."

