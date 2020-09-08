WEATHER REPORT: Ready for holiday rain or shine

WET weather and wild winds didn't stop holiday makers trying their luck at catching some dinner off the Urangan pier.

Caloundra resident Mella Payet was braving the weather to enjoy some fishing while she was on holidays.

The retiree had a mackerel snap her line as she winched it up to the platform.

She said the weather didn't worry her because she had dressed for it and would be staying around to catch more fish.

Another person walking on the pier said he was surprised to see so many out in the wind and had just seen a man catch three fish on different lines at the same time.

Fortunately for keen fishers and holiday makers, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said Wednesday would be a little clearer with the wet weather heading north.

Booral Rd received the most rain on Tuesday with 24ml recorded.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough missed out on most of the drenching with 8.6ml recorded in the Bay and 7.4ml in the Heritage City.

The forecaster said there was a chance of the showers returning on Thursday and lingering until Saturday.

She said that due to predicted rain and cloud cover residents could expect temperature to drop a little on Friday, warming back up again by the end of the weekend.