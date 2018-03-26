UPDATE: Thick fog decreases visibility in Hervey Bay

The early morning fog continues to linger with low visibility expected to last until about 8.30am.

The early morning fog continues to linger with low visibility expected to last until about 8.30am. Amy Formosa

UPDATE:

A THICK layer of fog covering Hervey Bay has decreased visibility on our roads.

The early morning fog continues to linger with low visibility expected to last until about 8.30am.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Harry Clark said the fog was expected to turn to a low cloud in the next 90 minutes or so.

Mr Clarke said it was important to drive to the conditions and ensure headlights were turned on during the foggy weather.

"Take care if you're on the road and leave distance between you and the car in front," he said.

"As we start to approach the cooler weather we can expect more fog to develop."

Mr Clarke said surface moisture, clear skies and light wind caused fog.

EARLIER:

WE had a sprinkle of rain overnight and showers are in store on the Fraser Coast for the start of the working week.

Maryborough had 2.2mm overnight while just under 2mm fell in Hervey Bay, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

There is an 80 per cent chance of showers today with the chance of a thunderstorm on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Showers and patchy rain are expected for the region on Tuesday and a shower or two is forecast for Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday are the clearest days of the week at this stage before showers return on the weekend.