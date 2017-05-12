WEATHER: Showers expected to clear early next week

2 yr old Brodie Phillips found underneath the Urangan Pier the perfect spot to collect water for his sandcastle and stay dry at the same time during showers earlier this week.

THE cool mornings are set to continue but the skies should clear by early next week.

Maryborough reached a low of 13.8 degrees at 2am on Friday while the mercury dipped to 15 degrees at 4.30am in Hervey Bay.

Both Fraser Coast towns are expected to reach to 25 degrees today, and maintain mid-20s maximums this weekend, and for early next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rick Threlfall said residents shouldn't expect the weather to change too much in the next few days.

"There is a chance of a one or two showers but there might be some more cloud around," he said.

"Sunday looks to be a few showers."

He said the weekend's minimums are about the average for this time of year.

Minimum temperatures are predicted to reach a low of 12 in Maryborough on Wednesday, but the mostly sunny/fine days are forecast.

Conditions should be a bit better on the water, with south easterlies blowing 10-15 knots expected on Saturday and Sunday.