WE can expect showers every day this week.

Hervey Bay can expect a shower or two through until Wednesday and possible showers later in the week.

The weekend is also expected to be partly wet.

In Maryborough the weather is expected to be much the same.

A cooler than average week is forecast with minimums of 16 degrees and maximums ranging between 25 and 29 degrees.

The weekend will be the warmest days of the week.