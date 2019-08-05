Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WEATHER: Spring to arrive early - but it won't hang around

Carlie Walker
by
5th Aug 2019 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPRING will arrive a bit early on the Fraser Coast over the next few days - but it won't hang around for long.

Temperatures are expected to be above average, with Hervey Bay to reach between 24 and 25 degrees and Maryborough to reach 26 to 27 degrees.

Warm air from the north is causing the spike in temperatures, with a trough moving through on Thursday and into Friday keeping the weather fine.

But on Sunday, temperatures are expected to get cooler and mornings are expected to be cold again.

 

More Stories

fcweather fraser coast hervey bay maryborough spring
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone. HURRY DEAL CLOSES TODAY.

    Hot tips for hopeful tenants in tight vacancy areas

    premium_icon Hot tips for hopeful tenants in tight vacancy areas

    News Tips to help you stand out in the Fraser Coast's high rental demand

    EVENT: Don't miss your chance to see legendary journalist

    premium_icon EVENT: Don't miss your chance to see legendary journalist

    Council News All sessions are free but bookings are essential.