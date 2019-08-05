WEATHER: Spring to arrive early - but it won't hang around

SPRING will arrive a bit early on the Fraser Coast over the next few days - but it won't hang around for long.



Temperatures are expected to be above average, with Hervey Bay to reach between 24 and 25 degrees and Maryborough to reach 26 to 27 degrees.



Warm air from the north is causing the spike in temperatures, with a trough moving through on Thursday and into Friday keeping the weather fine.



But on Sunday, temperatures are expected to get cooler and mornings are expected to be cold again.



