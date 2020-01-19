Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather - Storm rolling in over River Heads. Photo: Cody Fox
Weather - Storm rolling in over River Heads. Photo: Cody Fox Cody Fox
News

Storm warning still in place after record rain totals

Christian Berechree
, christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
19th Jan 2020 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FRASER COAST avoided the worst and gladly accepted the benefits of a dramatic storm that ripped through early Sunday morning.

More could be on the way, with severe thunderstorm warnings remaining in place for the Fraser Coast.

Hitting around midnight, a storm cell that caused flash flooding on the Gold Coast dumped as much as 89mm over the region.

That total was recorded at Takura Reservoir, while Hervey Bay got 40mm, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

Totals of between 50-60mm were recorded in other parts of the region.

Mr Kennedy said the Takura Reservoir total was a "once in five to 10 year event".

He said the storm system then moved on to Bundaberg, where 96mm of rain was recorded.

Photos
View Gallery

Within an hour, the storm doubled Bundaberg's rainfall total for the month.

BOM meteorologist Kimba Wong described the storm as "a short intense burst of rainfall".

This was "a fair boost" to the recorded total of rain this month, considering that before the storm, the gauge had recorded 24.2mm for the month.

"It's getting closer to the monthly average but it's still a fair way to go," Ms Wong said.

The storm system then moved offshore, Mr Kennedy said.

Looking ahead, Mr Kennedy said the Fraser Coast would be included in severe thunderstorm warnings on Monday.

He said strong winds and rain could be expected, with the possibility of large hail stones.

The weather will remain "unsettled" throughout the week, with the chance of showers each day, Mr Kennedy said.

The thunderstorm risk will ease off as the week progresses.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: RSL sub-branch boss accused of attack on vet

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: RSL sub-branch boss accused of attack on vet

        News The president of the Maryborough RSL sub-branch is due in court next month following an alleged assault on Remembrance Day.

        The life-changing reason Dan and Steph are back on MKR

        premium_icon The life-changing reason Dan and Steph are back on MKR

        News WHY Hervey Bay couple is prepared to put it all on the line again.

        Unauthorised trailer use pulls man to court

        premium_icon Unauthorised trailer use pulls man to court

        News The business owner watched events unfold on CCTV footage over the internet.

        Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        premium_icon Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        Environment People are encouraged to report any negative dingo encounters