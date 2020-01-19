Storm warning still in place after record rain totals

THE FRASER COAST avoided the worst and gladly accepted the benefits of a dramatic storm that ripped through early Sunday morning.

More could be on the way, with severe thunderstorm warnings remaining in place for the Fraser Coast.

Hitting around midnight, a storm cell that caused flash flooding on the Gold Coast dumped as much as 89mm over the region.

That total was recorded at Takura Reservoir, while Hervey Bay got 40mm, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

Totals of between 50-60mm were recorded in other parts of the region.

Mr Kennedy said the Takura Reservoir total was a "once in five to 10 year event".

He said the storm system then moved on to Bundaberg, where 96mm of rain was recorded.

Within an hour, the storm doubled Bundaberg's rainfall total for the month.

BOM meteorologist Kimba Wong described the storm as "a short intense burst of rainfall".

This was "a fair boost" to the recorded total of rain this month, considering that before the storm, the gauge had recorded 24.2mm for the month.

"It's getting closer to the monthly average but it's still a fair way to go," Ms Wong said.

The storm system then moved offshore, Mr Kennedy said.

Looking ahead, Mr Kennedy said the Fraser Coast would be included in severe thunderstorm warnings on Monday.

He said strong winds and rain could be expected, with the possibility of large hail stones.

The weather will remain "unsettled" throughout the week, with the chance of showers each day, Mr Kennedy said.

The thunderstorm risk will ease off as the week progresses.