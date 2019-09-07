Menu
WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
7th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
IF YOU were thinking about heading out onto the water on Saturday, you may want to take a rain check due to a wind warning.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning off the coast of Fraser Island.

A cool change is also expected for the weekend after temperatures rose earlier in the week.

A trough of low pressure from the west is headed to the Fraser Coast today, with conditions still expected to be sunny but cooler, with a maximum of 26 expected today and 27on Sunday.

Minimum temperatures are expected to fall to about eight degrees.

Last night strong winds were expected, continuing into this morning, but no rain was expected for the next week.

 

