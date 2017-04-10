WEATHER: Coldest day this month forecast on Tuesday

We can expect Tuesday to be the coldest day so far for April. A chilly 14 degrees is forecast for Maryborough on April 11, which would make it the coolest day this month.

The lowest April temperature was 15.6 degrees on April 7.

In Hervey Bay, the coolest day recorded so far for this month was 16.2 degrees on April 6.

The Bay can expect to break this minimum on Tuesday with 16 degrees forecast for the city.

EARLIER: WE're in for a mostly sunny start to the week on the Fraser Coast with possible showers later in the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting cool mornings to continue with a minimum of 16 degrees and sunny skies expected on Tuesday.

There is a 40-50% chance of a shower or two from Wednesday through to Easter Saturday and sunny skies on the horizon on Sunday.

We can expect maximum temperatures to reach between 28-30 degrees.

There are no wind warnings in place for our region so far.

