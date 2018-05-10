Menu
WEATHER: Temperatures set to plummet on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by
10th May 2018 6:00 PM

IT'S time to get the winter woolies out.

Temperatures are set to plummet across the Fraser Coast, with lows of 17 and 16 expected in Hervey Bay and Maryborough overnight.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said today the drier cooler air would arrive in the region, with cold weather expected to hit the region on Friday.

Then on Saturday temperatures are expected to drop to 11 degrees in Hervey Bay and 7 degrees in Maryborough.

Patchy fog can also be expected on Friday.
 

