WEATHER: Temperatures soar across Fraser Coast

THE sun has been sizzling on the Fraser Coast this week, with above average temperatures recorded in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

In Maryborough on Wednesday, the top temperature was 37 degrees, just short of the city's March record of 38 degrees.

In Hervey Bay, temperatures reached a top of 32 degrees, short of the record of 35.4 degrees for March.

In nearby cities, Gympie almost broke its record temperature of 38 degrees, reaching 37 degrees on Wednesday, while in Bundaberg the temperature soared to 34 degrees.

Michael Gray, a forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology, said the warmer weather would continue on Thursday and Friday.

The average temperatures in Hervey Bay and Maryborough for March are 29.1 and 29.3 degrees.

"The temperatures are well above average, but short of the record," Mr Gray said. He said strong north-westerly winds were causing the heatwave.

On the weekend the region can expect come relief with an upper trough expected to come through with north-east winds expected.

Mr Gray said north-east winds could contribute to storms and showers, which were possible during the weekend.

"It will make the atmosphere more stormy, more unstable," he said.

Temperatures will be closer to average, Mr Gray said.

He said Thursday would likely be cooler than earlier in the week, but temperatures would still be above average.

"It's not looking to be as hot but still likely to be in the low 30s," he said.



