WEATHER: Thunderstorms could hit Fraser Coast today

THUNDERSTORMS could hit the Fraser Coast on Tuesday afternoon, according to forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the showers and possible storms between Hervey Bay and Mackay were the result of a southerly change rolling up the coast.

"We've got some good clouds coming over and possible thunderstorms this afternoon after lunch," she said.

Ms Hoff said there was no expectation the storms would be damaging or severe.

If storms did hit the region, it was likely only a few millimetres of rain would fall in most areas, she said.

Ms Hoff said those directly under the storm could receive up to 10mm.

She said just coming out of the dry season, storms and wet weather were a lot more likely in coming months and Queenslanders were urged to have a storm or cyclone plan in place.

While there were no forecasts of hail or strong winds today, it was important to prepare for storms down the track that could be damaging, she said.