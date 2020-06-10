Menu
WET WEATHER: Shirley Elford had her umbrella blown inside out on her way to morning tea. Photo: Cody Fox
News

WEATHER: Thunderstorms loom on Coast radar

Stuart Fast
10th Jun 2020 12:22 PM
HEAVY showers hit the Fraser Coast overnight and there’s more where that came from.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said Hervey Bay experienced 2.4mm of rainfall ove night, with Maryborough receiving 2.8mm.

Some residents reported as much as 10mm.

The region can expect up to 5mm more rainfall in the next couple of days, with up to an 80 per cent chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms are also forecast for the Fraser Coast for tomorrow.

Ms Hoff said at this stage, the best chance of rain would be on the weekend with 1mm to 3mm expected.

She said the rainfall was expected to be mostly costal showers.

Ms Hoff said this type of weather pattern was not unusual for this time of year as patterns changed heading into the wet season.

Temperatures are predicted to remain in the low 20s for the rest of the week.

fcweather qld thunderstorms
Fraser Coast Chronicle

