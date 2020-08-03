WEATHER: Today’s tide times and when to expect rain

Tamara, Eva and Hartley Oliver enjoy some time on the beach at Paddle Out For Whales. There will be plenty more chances for beach time this week, with fine weather predicted.

EXPECT blue skies for most of the week on the Fraser Coast, with a high chance of rain to wrap it up.

The forecast for both Hervey Bay and Maryborough has sunny skies from today through to Thursday.

Maximum temperatures will sit around 22 and 23 degrees and could go as low as 10 degrees on Thursday.

Things are predicted to change on Friday with a 70 per cent chance of between five and 10mm of rain forecast for the Bay.

Maryborough has a 90 per cent chance of rain on Friday.

The rain could continue on Saturday, with an 80 per cent chance of showers in Maryborough and a 70 per cent chance in Hervey Bay.

Looking to the tides, the 0.79m low tide in Urangan this morning was at 2.53am and the 3.12m high tide is coming at 8.24am.

This afternoon's 0.63m low tide will be at 2.20pm and the 3.81m high tide at 8.53pm.

In the Mary River, this morning's 0.63m low tide will be at 6.01am, with the 2.53m high tide coming at 10.33am.

This afternoon's 0.49m low tide will come at 5.38pm and the 3.22m high tide at 11.03pm.

Sources: Willy Weather and WeatherZone.