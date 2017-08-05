WEATHER: Warm July for Fraser Coast and what's ahead

SPRING TIME? Des Pierce on his paddle board off the Urangan rock wall.

HAVE these warm winter days had you feeling like it's actually Spring?

It might as well be.

Maryborough has equalled its warmest average temperature since 1947 in the past few weeks.

It has been 69 years since the Heritage City hit the maximum average of 24.3 degrees in July and a peak of 27.9 degrees.

Hervey Bay's hottest day of the month reached 25.8 degrees on July 27.

Keen Hervey Bay paddle boarder Des Pierce has been loving our warm winter weather.

The family man, who joins the Hervey Bay Stand Up Paddle crew most weekends, moved from Wollongong 10 years ago to escape the cold.

"I love winter on the Fraser Coast, there is no way I would go back,” Des said. "I have been wearing a t-shirt and shorts most of winter, it's been awesome.”

We can expect a warm weekend with top temps expected to reach 25 degrees in Hervey Bay and 26 in Maryborough.