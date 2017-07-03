24°
News

Weather: Warmer week and cold weekend, 5 degrees for M'boro

Amy Formosa
| 3rd Jul 2017 6:22 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT looks like we're in for another chilly end to the working week on the Fraser Coast for the second weekend of July. 

We can expect top temperatures to warm to up 24 degrees this week before taking a drop to 21 by the weekend, according to weatherzone.com.au. 

Minimum temperatures are set to average between 10-12 degrees before falling to the single digits on Saturday. 

Hervey Bay can expect minimums of seven to nine degrees on the weekend.

It will be an even colder weekend in Maryborough with minimums due to drop to eight degrees on Saturday and five degrees on Sunday.  

The lowest temperature so far this year was 3.4 degrees in Maryborough on June 7. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcweather fraser coast weatherzone winter

How did this car end up in the creek?

How did this car end up in the creek?

The car first took out a street sign, then proceeded into the creek.

Kangaroo takes swipe at rescuers

A kangaroo has turned on those who rescued him from sinking in a muddy bog.

Kangaroo saved, attacks rescuers

Alleged drink driver involved in two car crash at Tinana

A 37-year-old man allegedly had a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 percent.

The crash happened at 8pm Sunday.

Huge spike in bushfires breaking out on Fraser Coast

The number of bushfires jumped by 25% on the Fraser Coast last year.

There has been a huge spike in bushfires on the Fraser Coast.

Local Partners

Ozcare puts a call-out for volunteers to join new facility

The volunteer team will undertake activities such as taking clients to medical appointments, social outings, and helping run the client activity programs.

Fraser Coast paramedic retires after 45 years

THANK YOU: Local paramedic Greg Alexander will retire from the Queensland Ambulance service with many distinguished honours, including the Australian Service Medal. His daughter Deborah Steele (left) and wife Julie (right) were proud to be at the award ceremony held at Government House in Brisbane.

Greg Alexander will retire with many distinguished honours.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kanye West quits Jay-Z's Tidal after spat over money

KANYE West has reportedly cut ties with Jay Z’s music streaming service Tidal after being owed more than $US3 million ($3.8 million).

How two American drug runners took down El Chapo

The cast of the show ‘Mob Wives’ depicts the glamorous wives of crime bosses but Mia and Olivia Flores say they now have to lead double lives, hiding their real identities.

To our kids’ friends, we’re just average soccer mums

Maude Julien was raised to be superhuman by abusive father

Maude Julien didn't just have controlling, abusive parents, she was born to create a superhuman being.

Louis Didier's bizarre plot to create a superhuman

Adele blasted for ‘zero work ethic’

The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

Adele's fans livid at costly show cancellation

When Ricko met Dicko: musos share passion at Bargara

Rick Johnstone with Ian 'Dicko' Dickson.

"He's a lovely man" Rick

The Voice grand final: King Judah wins his crown

Queensland's Judah Kelly celebrates his Voice win with mentor Delta Goodrem.

Laidley singer voted Australia's favourite rising talent

HOT AND SEXY: Lingerie Model Search fired up for round 2

First heat of the Australian lingerie model search 2017 at the Young Australian hotel.

PHOTOS: Region's most beautiful women left little to the imagination

Do you Feel Lucky?

18 Harly Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 $460,000

Don't miss your opportunity on this state of the art Family property! This quality Ross Collins built home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open plan living...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $385,000

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $365,000

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $380,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!