Weather: Warmer week and cold weekend, 5 degrees for M'boro

IT looks like we're in for another chilly end to the working week on the Fraser Coast for the second weekend of July.

We can expect top temperatures to warm to up 24 degrees this week before taking a drop to 21 by the weekend, according to weatherzone.com.au.

Minimum temperatures are set to average between 10-12 degrees before falling to the single digits on Saturday.

Hervey Bay can expect minimums of seven to nine degrees on the weekend.

It will be an even colder weekend in Maryborough with minimums due to drop to eight degrees on Saturday and five degrees on Sunday.

The lowest temperature so far this year was 3.4 degrees in Maryborough on June 7.