WEATHER WARNING: Coast back on dangerous storm alert

A warning is current for the Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast is once again on high alert for dangerous storms producing hail, heavy rain and damaging winds.

Yesterday’s storms produced some rain but the Coast escaped the predicted battering.

As of 2.30pm Wednesday, serious storm cell activity from the west, heading towards the Coast, continued to be detected on the radar.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns “embedded and discreet” supercells are impacting Gayndah and Caboolture and severe weather is headed for much of the Wide Bay region.

While inland areas are expected to be worst impacted in the Wide Bay, Hervey Bay and Maryborough are included in the warning zone.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: