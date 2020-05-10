WEATHER WARNING: Damaging winds and hail headed for Bay

A severe weather warning has been issued for Hervey Bay and Fraser Island.

A severe weather warning has been issued for Hervey Bay and Fraser Island. Contributed

DAMAGING winds and hail stones could hit Hervey Bay and Fraser Island in the next few hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for the are just after 8pm.

The warning says a severe thunderstorm has developed southeast of Hervey Bay.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.