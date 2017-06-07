21°
News

Weather warning: East coast set for a hammering

Benedict Brook | 7th Jun 2017 3:06 PM
The total forecast rainfall for the next week. The purple area is hanging around the NSW coast and could see rainfall of up to 200mm.
The total forecast rainfall for the next week. The purple area is hanging around the NSW coast and could see rainfall of up to 200mm. Bureau of Meteorology

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SYDNEY was warned it could be hit with its wettest weather for two months. Turns out a deluge this big hasn't been seen for more like four months.

Almost 60mm of rain fell. That's more rain than fell on the Harbour City in the previous eight weeks combined.

It's showing no sign of abating, with warnings of storms for Sydney and another weather system on the way. The rain "could stick around for a week", according to Sky News Weather meteorologist Tom Saunders.

The lashing of coastal areas of NSW comes as records break elsewhere. Canberra has just shivered through its coldest ever start to winter. Perth, in contrast, has basked in its warmest kick-off to the season.

Elsewhere, a high pressure system is leading to clear skies, cold nights but mild days across the southern parts of the country.

The culprit for Sydney's dreary downpours has been an East Coast low working its way up the coast from the Tasman Sea. The skies opened after dark on Tuesday evening and have just kept going, with 55mm falling on Sydney's Observatory in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday.

Winds reached 80km/h close to Sydney Airport. A gust of 115km/h, which barrelled through the Royal National Park between Sydney and Wollongong, was gale force in all but name but the Bureau don't classify gales outside of populated areas.

While it's certainly sodden, Mr Saunders said Sydneysiders have had a lucky escape with the rain and winds just below the official yardstick of being declared severe by the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The rainfall has been heavy but it's not quite at the level to get flooding. If the winds were 10km/h stronger and the rain a touch heavier it would have been a warning," Mr Saunders told news.com.au.

But don't rest easy yet, the downpours looks set to continue.

"The rain could stick around for an entire week along the NSW coastline. We could easily see another 50mm today, in fact Newcastle has already seen 20mm since just 9am," Mr Saunders said.

 

Sydney could face its wettest period in months.
Sydney could face its wettest period in months. News Corp Australia

The rain is settling in over Sydney on Wednesday, with the possibility of thunderstorms and maximums of 19C and 13C at night. While it will ease off on Thursday, as the East Coast low exits stage left, it won't clear completely.

"Then everything will re-intensify as onshore winds combine with a near stationary upper low over inland NSW," said Mr Saunders.

"Even heavier rain is possible along the northern coastline, with models now tipping a major rain event and the real possibility of flooding through the weekend and next week.

"The cumulative weekly falls could exceed 200mm along the northern half of the NSW coast north from Port Stephens, that's nearly a winter's worth of rain in just seven days," he said.

This could mean flash flooding in northern NSW and heavy falls in Queensland's south east including the Gold Coast.



QUEENSLAND

The mercury plunged to a freezing 2.6 degrees at Beaudesert, west of the holiday city before 5am on Tuesday.

Temperatures could drop to as low as 7C tonight, making it the coldest night this year so far, reported the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Further north in Brisbane, highs of 20C will sink to 8C overnight.

As the week comes to an end sunny skies and tops of around 22C will give way to some showers on the weekend. In Ipswich, in the west, a low of 4C is forecast early Thursday morning.

Townsville will see highs of between 24C-26C for the remainder of the week with sunshine and overnight lows unlikely to get below 10C.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks weather

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Wing your way to a bird and butterfly nature talk

Wing your way to a bird and butterfly nature talk

Butterfly and bird friendly gardens will be the hot topic at the next lunchtime talk at the Hervey Bay Library

Early support in region for cashless welfare card

SUPPORT SO FAR: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Human Services Minister Alan Tudge in Hervey Bay to discuss the cashless welfare card.

Businesses have shown early support for a cashless welfare card.

Sixty and Better host tea time for a cause

TEA AND TALK: More than 120 guests at the Sixty and Better Biggest Morning Tea enjoyed listening to a motivational speech delivered by guest speaker Brendon Searle from Cancer Council Queensland.

Over 100 local residents raised $2500 for Cancer Council Queensland.

Hervey Bay grandmother thanks her medical lifesavers

RACQ Life Flight helicopter.

"I remember the doctors speaking to each other urgently.”

Local Partners

Could Seafront Oval events survive with 1000sq m less?

There are two options on the table for a new development at Seafront Oval

Swinging to attract new members

Geoff Pearce from Hervey Bay's senior badminton group is on the lookout for new members.

Hervey Bay's seniors badminton group are looking for new members.

Akmal set to turn on the laughs at comedy show

READY FOR LAUGHS: Akmal is coming to the Hervey Bay RSL to perform his new show, Transparent.

Akmal may even mention one of the biggest mistakes of his life ...

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Marina Front Unit in Hervey Bays Premier Resort

230/231 Mantra Resort, Buccaneer Drive, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a dual key unit in Hervey Bays Mantra Resort. Whether you're looking for a great investment with strong returns or to occupy...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $360,000

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!