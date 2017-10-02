WEATHER WARNING: Strong winds on the way to the Fraser Coast

Flash flooding may occur in the Fraser Coast region as a result of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the upcoming hours.

10AM: HEAVY rainfall is expected for the Fraser Coast in the coming hours, accompanied by strong winds.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said increased thunderstorm activity in Queensland is predicted to cause the downpour.

Speaking to the Chronicle at 10am, Ms Ford said Hervey Bay has recorded 2mm of rain so far for Monday and Maryborough was at 5mm.

But the figures are set to rise.

"More rain is on the way, especially with the thunderstorms," she said.

Ms Ford said Hervey Bay and Maryborough will most likely avoid flash flooding.

"It'll mainly be just heavy rain and damaging winds," she said.

Cloud coverage in Queensland on October 2. Rain parrot

In anticipation of the rain Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises for people to move their cars under cover and away from trees, seek shelter preferably indoors, and secure outdoor items.

In the event of flash flooding, residents are reminded to never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

For emergency assistance call the State Emergency Service on 132 500.

Other locations in Queensland that may be affected by the thunderstorms includes Bundaberg, Bargara, Moore Park Beach and Town Of 1770.

In a separate weather warning from BOM, heavy rainfall is expected in areas south of about Emerald to Gladstone, and north of about Roma to Noosa Heads.