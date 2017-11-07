News

WEATHER WARNING: Hail reported on Fraser Coast

Inge Hansen
by

HAIL stones have reportedly fallen in Maryborough ahead of a severe thunderstorm expected to hit the region tonight.

Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon as several systems cross the coast.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie said conditions were caused by a combination of an inland surface trough and a coastal trough along the coast.

"(Storm) cells are still developing behind the initial ones," she said.

"The next few hours should see significant storms."

Storms are expected to clear overnight but light showers may still occur in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Ms Pattie said this was due to the storm moving further north.

However, it's unlikely the rainfall will reach great heights.

"We're only expecting a couple of millimetres out of the coming rain," she said.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fcweather fraser coast hail stones

Fraser Coast Chronicle

