WEATHER WARNING: 'Large hail,' severe storms predicted

Owen Jacques
by

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is now covering a 350km swathe of southern Queensland, including Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs, Granite Belt and the south-east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is on alert for developing storms that could strike Warwick, Toowoomba, Ipswich, Kingaroy, and Stanthorpe in coming hours.

If the storms move further east and threaten the coastline, a more detailed warning will be released.

The BOM is also warning that "large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain" are predicted for the Capricornia and Wide Bay regions.

The Bureau is expecting rainfall of up to 40mm on the Sunshine Coast for Tuesday.

The warning follows a major supercell event that swept over Toowoomba and inland centres overnight.

The stunning light show over Toowoomba, Southern Downs, and the Lockyer Valley region was captured on social media.

Read the full warning below:

For people in parts of Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

Issued at 12:43 pm Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include:

  • Warwick
  • Toowoomba
  • Ipswich
  • Kingaroy
  • Stanthorpe
  • Boonah
  • Oakey
  • Allora
  • Clifton
  • Pittsworth
  • Jondaryan
  • Yarraman
Storm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 12.45PM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:45 pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Topics:  bom storm weather wildweather

News Corp Australia
