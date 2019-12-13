Menu
The Fraser Island area is warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large, possibly giant hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.
The Fraser Island area is warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large, possibly giant hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding. BOM
News

'Giant hailstones possible': Storm warning for Fraser Coast

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Dec 2019 5:08 PM
WELCOME rain could be accompanied by 'giant' hailstones.  

That's the warning from the weather bureau which has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, large or "possibly giant" hailstones and heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding.  

Locations which may be affected include Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Fraser Island.  

Fraser Island area is warned of severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large, possibly giant hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.
Fraser Island area is warned of severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large, possibly giant hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding. Jessica Lamb

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:  

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees. *

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.  

 

