Do you have a fire survival plan?
WEATHER WARNING: Prepare for severe fire danger on Coast

Jessica Lamb
13th Nov 2019 12:00 AM

LOCALS have been urged to stay alert and be prepared during the unprecedented State of Fire Emergency.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour urged residents to stay alert as weather conditions worsen, especially people who live outside of urban areas.

"A severe fire danger alert has been issued for today and tomorrow with warm and windy weather likely over the weekend," Cr Seymour said.

"While showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday, they are unlikely to bring a useful amount of rain.

"Now is the time to prepare. Make sure your 'What If' plan is up to date so if you have to move you will be ready to go at a moment's notice."

For information on preparing for natural disasters, head to disaster.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

To stay up-to-date with the latest information and weather warnings coming from the Local Disaster Management Group go to facebook.com/FCRCdisaster and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service newsroom on newsroom.psba.qld.gov.au.

