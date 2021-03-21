WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms on way for Fraser Coast

A current Severe Thunderstorm Warning for heavy rainfall in parts of Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts has emergency crews urging locals to stay safe.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wide Bay locals by forecasters this afternoon.

The warning, from the Bureau of Meteorology at 2pm, indicated heavy rainfall was on the way which could lead to flash flooding in parts of Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts over the next few hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

This follows another warning from BoM earlier this morning of hazardous surf conditions.

The warning included Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters and Gold Coast Waters.

BoM stated: “Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.”

Surf Life Saving Queensland advise:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next weather updates are due at about 5pm this evening.