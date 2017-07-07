WEATHER: What to expect for final day of Junior State Cup

WHERE is winter?

We can expect mostly sunny conditions for the final day of the Junior State Cup and for the final weekend of the school holidays.

Minimum temperatures are expected to exceed the long-term July minimum average of 10 degrees in Hervey Bay.

The Bay can expect a minimum of 14 degrees and a top of 24 degrees, according to weatherzone.com.au.

Maryborough can expect expect a slightly cooler weekend with a minimum of 12 degrees on Saturday and nine degrees on Sunday.

The Heritage City is likely to reach 25 degrees on Saturday and 22 degrees the following day.

Temps are expected to drop slightly into next week with showers forecast.