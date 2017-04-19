WEATHER: What to expect on the Fraser Coast this week

THERE is a 30-50% chance of showers on the Fraser Coast this week as we continue to enjoy the beautiful start to Autumn.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a possible shower or two throughout the week and up until next Tuesday with temps between 18-27 for Hervey Bay.
Maryborough is looking much the same but could drop to a cooler 16 degrees early next week.
Cool south easterly winds of up to 30kmh are expected across the region.
DID YOU KNOW?
- Maryborough has recorded 2.4mm in April and 9.4mm has fallen in Hervey Bay.
- Hervey Bay's coolest April day was April 11 where the minimum dropped to 13.6 degrees.
- Maryborough's coolest April day was April 11 where the minimum was 10.1 degrees.