WEATHER: What to expect on the Fraser Coast this week

THERE is a 30-50% chance of showers on the Fraser Coast this week as we continue to enjoy the beautiful start to Autumn.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a possible shower or two throughout the week and up until next Tuesday with temps between 18-27 for Hervey Bay.

Maryborough is looking much the same but could drop to a cooler 16 degrees early next week.

Cool south easterly winds of up to 30kmh are expected across the region.

