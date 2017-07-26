WEATHER: What to expect for the last days of July

Maryborough's sugarcane crush to be later and smaller

What's all the smoke around the Fraser Coast?

ENJOY the last of the cooler mornings on the Fraser Coast because minimum temperatures are about to warm up.

It dropped to eight degrees in Hervey Bay and a chilly six in Maryborough on Wednesday with minimums only about a degree warmer on Thursday.

While the cooler minimums are due to continue in Maryborough until Sunday, mornings on the coast are warming up to 13 degrees by Monday.

Maximum temperatures are set to climb to 25 degrees on Thursday and 24 degrees for the remainder of the week.

Meanwhile top temps in the Heritage City are expected to reach 26 on Thursday and Friday and 27 degrees over the weekend for the last days on July.

