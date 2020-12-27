WEATHER: What to expect for New Year’s celebrations

A RAINY New Year’s Eve is on the cards for the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Matt Marshall said the lead up to the new year would be dry for Maryborough and Hervey Bay but come Wednesday, a change was likely.

“There will be a few clouds hanging around, but not a whole lot as far as rainfall,” he said.

“Closer to New Year’s Eve, shower activity will pick up.”

By Wednesday there will be a high chance of heavy showers, with temperatures dropping across the Fraser Coast.

A top temperature of 27 is expected in Hervey Bay and 25 in Maryborough on New Year’s Eve, lower than earlier in the week, Mr Marshall said.

“It will be a gradual cool change,” he said.

Mr Marshall said the system would start to clear late on the weekend or early next week.