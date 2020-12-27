Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Umbrella rain generic.
Umbrella rain generic.
News

WEATHER: What to expect for New Year’s celebrations

Carlie Walker
27th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RAINY New Year’s Eve is on the cards for the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Matt Marshall said the lead up to the new year would be dry for Maryborough and Hervey Bay but come Wednesday, a change was likely.

“There will be a few clouds hanging around, but not a whole lot as far as rainfall,” he said.

“Closer to New Year’s Eve, shower activity will pick up.”

By Wednesday there will be a high chance of heavy showers, with temperatures dropping across the Fraser Coast.

A top temperature of 27 is expected in Hervey Bay and 25 in Maryborough on New Year’s Eve, lower than earlier in the week, Mr Marshall said.

“It will be a gradual cool change,” he said.

Mr Marshall said the system would start to clear late on the weekend or early next week.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Premium Content Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Crime Clandestine drug labs and grow houses were raided by police near schools and sports fields in 2020. CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE MAP

        UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

        Breaking A crash has happened on the Bruce Highway in Tinana

        Two prominent M’boro CBD buildings sell to local buyers

        Premium Content Two prominent M’boro CBD buildings sell to local buyers

        Property ‘That is showing an absolute confidence in the Maryborough CBD’