WEATHER: What to expect in first week of spring

Sunset at Gatakers Bay. The sun is going down on winter – here’s what to expect from the start of spring.

THERE will be plenty of picture-perfect moments this week, with sunny days on the radar for the Fraser Coast.

Expect a balmy last day on winter in Hervey Bay, with a low of 10 degrees and a high of 24, according to WeatherZone.

Heading into the first days of spring, maximum temperatures will remain in the mid-20s all week.

Lows will start to get higher, sitting around 12 to 13 degrees from Wednesday.

A bit of fog is forecast this morning and tomorrow and there could be some more on Friday and Saturday.

There's a low chance of rain forecast for the whole week.

In Maryborough, things will heat up even more, with a high of 29 predicted for Saturday.

Today won't be far off that, with a maximum of 27 forecast.

It could get as cold as 8 degrees today, though, so don't put the jumper away just yet.

It will be sunny and around the mid-20s for the rest of the week.