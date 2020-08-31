Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sunset at Gatakers Bay. The sun is going down on winter – here’s what to expect from the start of spring.
Sunset at Gatakers Bay. The sun is going down on winter – here’s what to expect from the start of spring.
Weather

WEATHER: What to expect in first week of spring

Christian Berechree
31st Aug 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE will be plenty of picture-perfect moments this week, with sunny days on the radar for the Fraser Coast.

Expect a balmy last day on winter in Hervey Bay, with a low of 10 degrees and a high of 24, according to WeatherZone.

Heading into the first days of spring, maximum temperatures will remain in the mid-20s all week.

Lows will start to get higher, sitting around 12 to 13 degrees from Wednesday.

A bit of fog is forecast this morning and tomorrow and there could be some more on Friday and Saturday.

There's a low chance of rain forecast for the whole week.

In Maryborough, things will heat up even more, with a high of 29 predicted for Saturday.

Today won't be far off that, with a maximum of 27 forecast.

It could get as cold as 8 degrees today, though, so don't put the jumper away just yet.

It will be sunny and around the mid-20s for the rest of the week.

More Stories

fcweather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Open gardens a blooming success

        Premium Content Open gardens a blooming success

        News Maryborough’s Open Gardens were added to the list of events touched by the pandemic, but nothing could stop hundreds of garden lovers enjoying the day

        REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Crime Keep your wits about you if you own one of these 10 cars

        No bridge too far for our rowing stars

        Premium Content No bridge too far for our rowing stars

        Water Sports Maryborough students take prime spots in rowing race

        Perfect storm: Lockdown fuels child safety crisis

        Premium Content Perfect storm: Lockdown fuels child safety crisis

        Crime A confluence of destructive factors is fuelling a child safety crisis as the...