27°
News

Weather: What to expect this week

10th Apr 2017 9:55 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SUNSHINE and cooler weather is set to be the flavour of the week on the Northern Rivers.

A high pressure system in the Tasman Sea extends a ridge to the far north coast, the Bureau of Meteorology reports.

A low over Bass Strait is moving east and an associated cold front moving through the northeast is expected to reach the far north this afternoon.

As the low moves further east across the Tasman Sea a vigorous south to southwesterly airstream will extend northwards along the coast on Tuesday before easing on Wednesday, the BoM reported.

Showers will be mostly confined to the coastal fringe from Tuesday.

The rest of Monday is set to be sunny with winds westerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Tuesday is set to be sunny with light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 12 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Wednesday is set to be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers.

Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south to southeasterly during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

Thursday is set to be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers weather weather

Double fatality: Lawyer and wife were injured in crash

Double fatality: Lawyer and wife were injured in crash

UPDATE: A Hervey Bay lawyer his wife have been identified as two of the victims in the horrific Tiaro crash.

REVEALED: Worst offences on our roads over Easter

There were two fatalities on the final day of the police blitz.

Weather: What to expect this week

HIGHER TEMPS: The Bundaberg region experienced above average temperatures over the weekend.

High pressure system currently sits over the Tasman Sea

This little pig is living the dream on the Fraser Coast

BEST FRIENDS: Skye Houliston gets to know her pet pig Adele soon after the family got the animal in 2016.

Not every 15-year-old can say they have a pet pig

Local Partners

Wide Bay mental health cases highest in Australia

The region's mood disorder rates are sitting at the highest in Australia, alongside the region's depression rates soaring in at third on the nation's ladder.

WATCH: Our young dancers learn funky routine from pro

Fraser Coast Dance Festival at the Brolga - (L) Jorja Warburton from the Gold Coast and Tahlia Edwards from Rockhampton at Jason Duff's workshop.

Performers of all ages danced in Maryborough over two big days.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

The terrifying TV stunt that traumatised a generation

TERRIFYING TV special drew tens of thousands of complaints when it aired and was later blamed for one viewer’s suicide.

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the Coachella.

Lady Gaga takes Coachella stage.

LIP SERVICE: Is this T-Dub's number one fan?

NO. 1 FAN: Cody Dueker pays tribute to his idol: Gympie-bred rapper T-Dub.

Joke or no joke, the tattoo is not going anywhere...

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A scene from the movie Deadpool.

The world's biggest movie star / mischief maker watched by police

Maryborough rallies to get Mary Poppins movie premiere here

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to the Banks home after many years and uses her magical skills to help the now grown up Michael and Jane rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns. Supplied by Disney.

Show your support by signing a petition.

Simple mistake sends home MKR favourites

Two MKR favourites stuff up something simple.

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

DESIGNED FOR LEISURE

170/230 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Gated resort style complex Pool, tennis court and gymnasium 3 bedrooms with built-ins Main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite Open plan living Well equipped...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Breathtaking Waterfront Views

52 Francis Avenue, Booral 4655

House 3 3 1 Auction in...

A unique property with 180degree views of Fraser Island and the Sandy Straits, mud crabs and oysters on your doorstep. There is a natural boat ramp and two of the...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

Hervey Bay 4655

4 2 $1,200,000

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!