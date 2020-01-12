WEATHER: What’s on forecast after welcome rain

FINE OUTLOOK: Madden, Tyvon and Charli Hansen from the Sunshine Coast enjoying the warm weather at the beach in Torquay. More clear, sunny weather is predicted for the Fraser Coast after some rain over the weekend. Photo: Alistair Brightman

WELCOME rain has fallen in both Fraser Coast cities, but don’t expect too much more over the next week.



Hervey Bay gladly lapped up the 9.4mm that had fallen as of 1pm Sunday, according to Bureau of Meteorology observations.

Maryborough, meanwhile, had 3.8mm fall as of 1pm.

Temperatures in Hervey Bay over the past 12 hours hit a high of 30.8C and went as low as 22.6C.

Things weren’t too different in Maryborough, with the Heritage City hitting a peak of 31C and a low of 23.1

Looking ahead, both cities can expect some showers on the radar but nothing significant.

Tuesday holds the best chance for rain in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay, with a 60 per cent chance of the cities recording between 1mm and 6mm.

Maximum temperatures will be around 31C throughout the week.

Despite possible showers and partly cloudy conditions predicted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the UV danger remains high.

Sun protection is recommended between 7.40am and 4pm, with the UV index predicted to reach extreme levels each day this week.