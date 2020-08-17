WEATHER: What’s on radar after warm week
IT'S nothing but blue skies and warmer than average temperatures ahead for the Fraser Coast this week.
Rosa Hoff, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said Maryborough could expect temperatures up to five degrees above average on Wednesday.
Temperatures in Hervey Bay will stay comfortably within the mid-20s ranger, she said.
She said it would be sunny through the region for the whole week with very little rain forecast.
Ms Hoff said while temperatures would fluctuate a little, they would stay close to the average, in the mid-20s.
This comes after unseasonably warm weather last week and a downpour on Saturday night.
Ms Hoff said the humidity on the coast would help insulate the area but inland regions might feel a little chillier.
She said temperatures will start to drop towards the weekend.