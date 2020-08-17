Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A trip to the beach is on the cards in Hervey Bay this week. Photo Lachie Millard
A trip to the beach is on the cards in Hervey Bay this week. Photo Lachie Millard
Weather

WEATHER: What’s on radar after warm week

Christian Berechree
17th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S nothing but blue skies and warmer than average temperatures ahead for the Fraser Coast this week.

Rosa Hoff, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said Maryborough could expect temperatures up to five degrees above average on Wednesday.

Temperatures in Hervey Bay will stay comfortably within the mid-20s ranger, she said.

She said it would be sunny through the region for the whole week with very little rain forecast.

Ms Hoff said while temperatures would fluctuate a little, they would stay close to the average, in the mid-20s.

This comes after unseasonably warm weather last week and a downpour on Saturday night.

Ms Hoff said the humidity on the coast would help insulate the area but inland regions might feel a little chillier.

She said temperatures will start to drop towards the weekend.

More Stories

fcweather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Maryborough marked major military milestone

        Premium Content How Maryborough marked major military milestone

        Community Sacrifices remembered at Maryborough Military Museum

        IN PHOTOS: An afternoon at Maryborough BMX Club

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: An afternoon at Maryborough BMX Club

        Cycling & MTB Racing continues as club president hopes to boost numbers

        Retirees’ journey begins at Maryborough Showgrounds

        Premium Content Retirees’ journey begins at Maryborough Showgrounds

        Whats On Thousands turn out for camping, caravanning and boating expo.