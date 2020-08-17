WEATHER: What’s on radar after warm week

A trip to the beach is on the cards in Hervey Bay this week. Photo Lachie Millard

IT'S nothing but blue skies and warmer than average temperatures ahead for the Fraser Coast this week.

Rosa Hoff, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said Maryborough could expect temperatures up to five degrees above average on Wednesday.

Temperatures in Hervey Bay will stay comfortably within the mid-20s ranger, she said.

She said it would be sunny through the region for the whole week with very little rain forecast.

Ms Hoff said while temperatures would fluctuate a little, they would stay close to the average, in the mid-20s.

This comes after unseasonably warm weather last week and a downpour on Saturday night.

Ms Hoff said the humidity on the coast would help insulate the area but inland regions might feel a little chillier.

She said temperatures will start to drop towards the weekend.