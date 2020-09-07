WEATHER: When to expect rain this week

THE Fraser Coast can expect cloudy days ahead with chances of rain throughout the week.

On Monday, residents can expect possible showers with a minimum temperature of 13 degrees and a maximum of 25.

Tuesday is expected to have a low chance of rain, with a minimum temperature of 13 and a maximum of 25.

Wednesday is expected to have a minimum of 11 with a maximum of 25.

The chance of rain is very low.

Temperatures will continue to cool on Thursday with a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 25, with a 40 per cent chance of rain.

Friday is expected to have a minimum of 11 with a cooler maximum of 21 with a medium chance of showers.

The weather is expected to warm to a maximum of 23 on Saturday with a low chance of rain for the weekend.

Residents can expect partly cloudy conditions to continue throughout the weekend.