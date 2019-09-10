Menu
Strong winds blew across the Fraser Coast on Monday night.
News

WEATHER: Why wild winds are lashing Coast

Carlie Walker
by
10th Sep 2019 11:24 AM

STRONG winds hit the Fraser Coast on Monday night as the region's bushfire threat level remained high.

In Hervey Bay, wind gusts of between 30 to 50km were recorded, while gusts between 35 to 57km were recorded in Maryborough.

Harry Clark, a forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology, said a trough of low pressure in Victoria and a deep low in New Zealand had directed a broad flow across Queensland.

The trough of low pressure moved through on Monday night.

He said the strong winds did not help firefighters in areas affected by the bushfires.

Mr Clark said one positive for the area was that temperatures had remained below average over the past few days, while humidity was also relatively low.

In the coming days, temperatures will average between 14 to 25 degrees across the region, but it will start to heat up again ahead of the weekend.

Temperatures in the late 20s are predicted for Hervey Bay, while in Maryborough temperatures are expected to reach 30 on Friday and 33 on Saturday.

A strong wind warning remains in place for Fraser Island and Hervey Bay until Wednesday night.

Mr Clark said the fire danger in the region would continue to range from high to very high.

He said there was little chance of rain in the region during the coming week, aside from the chance of a shower on the eastern side of Fraser Island.

