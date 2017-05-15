WEATHER WRAP: More rain on it's way for Fraser Coast

IF you've got outdoor plans this weekend you may want to reconsider because it looks like we're in for a wet weekend.

We can expect a sunny start to the week with showers expected by Thursday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Winds are forecast to reach 15-20km/h on Thursday and into Friday in Hervey Bay with top temps averaging 25 degrees for the week.

Minimums are expected to drop to 13 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday before climbing to 16 degrees for the rest of the week.

It is a similar situation in Maryborough weather wise, however a cooler minimum of 11 degrees is forecast on Wednesday.